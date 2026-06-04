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ATLAS DE LA BIODIVERSITÉ • Initiation à la botanique les prairies naturelles Chailland Chailland

ATLAS DE LA BIODIVERSITÉ • Initiation à la botanique les prairies naturelles Chailland Chailland mercredi 8 juillet 2026.

Ville : 53420 Chailland

Département : Mayenne

Début : mercredi 8 juillet 2026

Fin : mercredi 8 juillet 2026

Heure de début : 14:00:00

Tarif :

Chailland

ATLAS DE LA BIODIVERSITÉ • Initiation à la botanique les prairies naturelles Chailland

Chailland Mayenne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-08 14:00:00
fin : 2026-07-08 16:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-07-08

Initiation à la botanique
Initiation à la botanique les prairies naturelles • Atlas de la Biodiversité   .

Chailland 53420 Mayenne Pays de la Loire +33 2 43 03 79 62  contact@cpie-mayenne.org

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English :

Introduction to botany

L’événement ATLAS DE LA BIODIVERSITÉ • Initiation à la botanique les prairies naturelles Chailland Chailland a été mis à jour le 2026-06-04 par Communauté de communes de l’Ernée