AU CŒUR DU CREPS CNEA JEUDI 23 JUILLET Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via
jeudi 23 juillet 2026 · Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via
Informations pratiques
Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via
AU CŒUR DU CREPS CNEA JEUDI 23 JUILLET
3-5 Avenue Pierre de Coubertin Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 3 – 3 – 3
Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-23 14:00:00
fin : 2026-07-23 15:30:00
Date(s) :
2026-07-23
Le CREPS / Centre National d’Entraînement en Altitude accueille tout au long de l’année de nombreux sportifs internationaux de haut niveau qui viennent chercher là Le cocktail des champions .
Rendez-vous devant le CREPS.
Entrée 3€ Inscription à l’Office de Tourisme 20 pers. max. En famille
.
3-5 Avenue Pierre de Coubertin Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via 66120 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 30 68 30
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
The CREPS (National High-Altitude Training Center) welcomes many top international athletes throughout the year who come in search of the “Champions’ Cocktail.”
Meet in front of the CREPS.
Admission: 3? Register at the Tourist Office 20 people max. Bring the whole family
L’événement AU CŒUR DU CREPS CNEA JEUDI 23 JUILLET Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via a été mis à jour le 2026-06-27 par OT DE FONT ROMEU
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