UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Le Barcarès

BAL MUSETTE Le Barcarès

dimanche 26 juillet 2026 · Le Barcarès

BAL MUSETTE Le Barcarès

Informations pratiques

Début
dimanche 26 juillet 2026
Fin
lundi 27 juillet 2026
Heure de début
20:30:00
Adresse
Quai des Chalutiers
Ville
66420 Le Barcarès
Département
Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif

Le Barcarès

BAL MUSETTE

Quai des Chalutiers Le Barcarès Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-26 20:30:00
fin : 2026-07-26 23:30:00

Date(s) :
2026-07-26

Ambiance guinguette garantie en bordure du port ! Venez danser au rythme du bal musette avec le groupe Si On Dansait et profiter d’un moment convivial sous les étoiles.
  .

Quai des Chalutiers Le Barcarès 66420 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 86 16 56  tourisme@lebarcares.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

A lively open-air dance party atmosphere is guaranteed right by the harbor! Come dance to the rhythms of bal musette with the band Si On Dansait and enjoy a fun evening under the stars.

L’événement BAL MUSETTE Le Barcarès a été mis à jour le 2026-06-30 par OT DE PORT BARCARES

À voir aussi à Le Barcarès (Pyrénées-Orientales)