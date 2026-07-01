Informations pratiques

Le Barcarès

BAL MUSETTE

Quai des Chalutiers Le Barcarès Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-26 20:30:00

fin : 2026-07-26 23:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-07-26

Ambiance guinguette garantie en bordure du port ! Venez danser au rythme du bal musette avec le groupe Si On Dansait et profiter d’un moment convivial sous les étoiles.

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Quai des Chalutiers Le Barcarès 66420 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 86 16 56 tourisme@lebarcares.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

A lively open-air dance party atmosphere is guaranteed right by the harbor! Come dance to the rhythms of bal musette with the band Si On Dansait and enjoy a fun evening under the stars.

L’événement BAL MUSETTE Le Barcarès a été mis à jour le 2026-06-30 par OT DE PORT BARCARES