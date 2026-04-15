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Balade botanique, Chamborigaud, Chamborigaud

Balade botanique, Chamborigaud, Chamborigaud

Balade botanique, Chamborigaud, Chamborigaud dimanche 26 avril 2026.

Lieu : Chamborigaud

Adresse : 30530 Chamborigaud

Ville : 30530 Chamborigaud

Département : Gard

Début : dimanche 26 avril 2026

Fin : dimanche 26 avril 2026

Balade botanique Dimanche 26 avril, 14h00 Chamborigaud Gard

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2026-04-26T14:00:00+02:00 – 2026-04-26T17:00:00+02:00
Fin : 2026-04-26T14:00:00+02:00 – 2026-04-26T17:00:00+02:00

Tout public dès 6 ans.

Chamborigaud 30530 Chamborigaud Chamborigaud 30530 Gard Occitanie [{« type »: « phone », « value »: « 07 57 19 75 58 »}, {« type »: « email », « value »: « natura2000hauteceze@shvc.fr »}]
Avec Racines de Terriens.