BALADE CONTÉE ENTRE LÉGENDES ET PATRIMOINE LUNDI 20 JUILLET Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via
lundi 20 juillet 2026 · Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via
Informations pratiques
Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via
BALADE CONTÉE ENTRE LÉGENDES ET PATRIMOINE LUNDI 20 JUILLET
Parking mairie d’Odeillo Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 5 – 5 – 5
Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-20 18:00:00
fin : 2026-07-20 19:30:00
Date(s) :
2026-07-20
Parcourez les rues du vieux village d’Odeillo et laissez-vous emporter par des histoires fascinantes entre légendes et patrimoine.
Inscription à l’Office de Tourisme.
.
Parking mairie d’Odeillo Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via 66120 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 30 68 30
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Stroll through the streets of the old village of Odeillo and let yourself be swept away by fascinating stories that blend legends and local heritage.
Register at the Tourist Office.
L’événement BALADE CONTÉE ENTRE LÉGENDES ET PATRIMOINE LUNDI 20 JUILLET Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via a été mis à jour le 2026-07-07 par OT DE FONT ROMEU
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