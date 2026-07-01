Informations pratiques

Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via

SORTIE POUR ADULTES À LA DÉCOUVERTE DES PLANTES MÉDICINALES 21 JUILLET

43 Avenue Emmanuel Brousse Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 27 – 27 – 27

Tarif de base plein tarif

Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-21 09:00:00

fin : 2026-07-21 12:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-07-21

Sur les chemins autour de Font-Romeu, découverte et sensibilisation des plantes médicinales et comestibles sentir, toucher, goûter, observer et partager les vertus thérapeutiques de chaque plante découverte et identifiée.

Rendez-vous devant l’Office de Tourisme de Font-Romeu Inscription à l’Office de Tourisme Max. 15 pers. 27€/pers. Paiement sur place le jour même Dès 15 ans

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43 Avenue Emmanuel Brousse Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via 66120 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 30 68 30

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

On the trails around Font-Romeu, discover and learn about medicinal and edible plants: smell, touch, taste, observe, and share the therapeutic properties of each plant you discover and identify.

Meet in front of the Font-Romeu Tourist Office Register at the Tourist Office Max. 15 people 27? per person Pay on site the same day Ages 15 and up

L’événement SORTIE POUR ADULTES À LA DÉCOUVERTE DES PLANTES MÉDICINALES 21 JUILLET Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via a été mis à jour le 2026-06-28 par OT DE FONT ROMEU