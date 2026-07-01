SORTIE POUR ADULTES À LA DÉCOUVERTE DES PLANTES MÉDICINALES 21 JUILLET Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via
mardi 21 juillet 2026 · Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via
Informations pratiques
Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via
SORTIE POUR ADULTES À LA DÉCOUVERTE DES PLANTES MÉDICINALES 21 JUILLET
43 Avenue Emmanuel Brousse Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 27 – 27 – 27
Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-21 09:00:00
fin : 2026-07-21 12:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-07-21
Sur les chemins autour de Font-Romeu, découverte et sensibilisation des plantes médicinales et comestibles sentir, toucher, goûter, observer et partager les vertus thérapeutiques de chaque plante découverte et identifiée.
Rendez-vous devant l’Office de Tourisme de Font-Romeu Inscription à l’Office de Tourisme Max. 15 pers. 27€/pers. Paiement sur place le jour même Dès 15 ans
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43 Avenue Emmanuel Brousse Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via 66120 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 30 68 30
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
On the trails around Font-Romeu, discover and learn about medicinal and edible plants: smell, touch, taste, observe, and share the therapeutic properties of each plant you discover and identify.
Meet in front of the Font-Romeu Tourist Office Register at the Tourist Office Max. 15 people 27? per person Pay on site the same day Ages 15 and up
L’événement SORTIE POUR ADULTES À LA DÉCOUVERTE DES PLANTES MÉDICINALES 21 JUILLET Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via a été mis à jour le 2026-06-28 par OT DE FONT ROMEU
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