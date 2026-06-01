Lansac

BALADE ENTRE VIGNES ET OLIVERAIES

Lansac Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 28 – 28 – 28

Tarif de base plein tarif

Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Mardi 2026-06-20 09:00:00

fin : 2026-08-08

Date(s) :

2026-06-20 2026-07-18 2026-08-08

Balade commentée dans la vallée, suivie d’une dégustation au cœur du domaine avec produits locaux, vins, fromages, charcuteries et nos huiles d’olive. Réservation minimum 48h à l’avance, ,places limitées à 18 personnes. Annulation possible en cas de …

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Lansac 66720 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 37 59 00 17 aurelien.capela@outlook.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Guided tour of the valley, followed by a tasting at the heart of the estate featuring local products, wines, cheeses, charcuterie and our olive oils. Minimum booking 48 hours in advance, places limited to 18 people. Cancellation possible in case of …

L’événement BALADE ENTRE VIGNES ET OLIVERAIES Lansac a été mis à jour le 2026-06-02 par OTI FENOUILLEDES