Balade gourmande Château La Verrière Landerrouat
Balade gourmande Château La Verrière Landerrouat mercredi 22 juillet 2026.
Landerrouat
Balade gourmande
Château La Verrière 8 La Verrière Landerrouat Gironde
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-22 18:00:00
fin : 2026-07-22
Date(s) :
2026-07-22
Mercredi 22 Juillet à partir de 18h30 (Château La Verrière) Balade gourmande (1h de balade tout public Restauration possible sur place avec pique-nique préparé par un restaurateur local sur réservation au plus tard le lundi soir avant 18h) Rens au 05 57 46 03 00 .
Château La Verrière 8 La Verrière Landerrouat 33790 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 57 46 03 00 tourisme@paysfoyen.fr
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English : Balade gourmande
L’événement Balade gourmande Landerrouat a été mis à jour le 2026-04-23 par OT du Pays Foyen