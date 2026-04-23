Unidivers UNITÉ ET DIVERSITÉ !

Balade gourmande Château La Verrière Landerrouat

Balade gourmande Château La Verrière Landerrouat

Balade gourmande Château La Verrière Landerrouat mercredi 22 juillet 2026.

Lieu : Château La Verrière

Adresse : 8 La Verrière

Ville : 33790 Landerrouat

Département : Gironde

Début : mercredi 22 juillet 2026

Fin : mercredi 22 juillet 2026

Heure de début : 18:00:00

Tarif :

Landerrouat

Balade gourmande

Château La Verrière 8 La Verrière Landerrouat Gironde

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-22 18:00:00
fin : 2026-07-22

Date(s) :
2026-07-22

Mercredi 22 Juillet à partir de 18h30 (Château La Verrière) Balade gourmande (1h de balade tout public Restauration possible sur place avec pique-nique préparé par un restaurateur local sur réservation au plus tard le lundi soir avant 18h) Rens au 05 57 46 03 00   .

Château La Verrière 8 La Verrière Landerrouat 33790 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 57 46 03 00  tourisme@paysfoyen.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English : Balade gourmande

L’événement Balade gourmande Landerrouat a été mis à jour le 2026-04-23 par OT du Pays Foyen

À voir aussi à Landerrouat (Gironde)