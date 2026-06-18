BALADES VIGNERONNES EN GRAND CARCASSONNE DOMAINE SAINTE-MARIE DES CROZES Douzens

Douzens

BALADES VIGNERONNES EN GRAND CARCASSONNE DOMAINE SAINTE-MARIE DES CROZES

50 avenue des Corbières Douzens Aude

Tarif : – – EUR

Tarif enfant

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-15 10:00:00

fin : 2026-07-15

Date(s) :

2026-07-15

Dans le cadre des Balades vigneronnes organisées par l’Office de tourisme Grand Carcassonne et labellisées Vignobles & Découvertes. Réservation obligatoire, 24 heures à l’avance, auprès de l’Office de tourisme du Grand Carcassonne.

Conseils Pensez à vous munir de chapeaux, chaussures de marche (fermées), bouteille d’eau, crème solaire… animaux admis.

Rendez-vous à 10h au Domaine Sainte-Marie des Crozes, balade accompagnée sur le thème Entre vignes & sabots. Une parenthèse vivante où la vigne se découvre au rythme des sabots et des saisons , suivie d’une dégustation de vins du domaine.

Le plus de la balade Immersion ludique au cœur du domaine, entre vignes et animaux, pour découvrir simplement l’écosystème de la vigne et l’univers du vin en famille.

Assiette vigneronne (composition) Surprise, surprise !

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50 avenue des Corbières Douzens 11700 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 76 34 74

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

As part of the “Balades vigneronnes” (Wine Tours) organized by the Grand Carcassonne Tourist Office and certified by Vignobles & Découvertes. Reservations are required 24 hours in advance through the Grand Carcassonne Tourist Office.

Tips: Be sure to bring hats, walking shoes (closed-toe), a bottle of water, and sunscreen… pets are welcome.

Meet at 10 a.m. at Domaine Sainte-Marie des Crozes for a guided walk themed “Among the Vines & Clogs.” A lively interlude where you’ll discover the vineyard to the rhythm of clogs and the changing seasons, followed by a tasting of the estate’s wines.

The highlight of the walk: A fun immersion in the heart of the estate, among the vineyards and animals, to discover the vineyard ecosystem and the world of wine with your family in a simple, enjoyable way.

Winemaker’s Platter (assortment): Surprise, surprise!

L’événement BALADES VIGNERONNES EN GRAND CARCASSONNE DOMAINE SAINTE-MARIE DES CROZES Douzens a été mis à jour le 2026-06-18 par