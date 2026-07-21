Informations pratiques

Villefranche-de-Conflent

BALCONS DU CANIGO, PETITE RANDONNEE AVEC PASSCANIGO

Villefranche-de-Conflent Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 30 – 30 – 30

Tarif de base plein tarif

Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-17 09:00:00

fin : 2026-08-17

Date(s) :

2026-08-17

Avec en toile de fond le Canigó et la Méditerranée, vous graverez dans vos mémoires de sacrés souvenirs ponctués de vues spectaculaires sur la cité fortifiée de Villefranche et le fort Libéria

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Villefranche-de-Conflent 66500 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 82 04 17 81 pass.canigo@gmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Set against the backdrop of the Canigó and the Mediterranean, you’ll take home some unforgettable memories, punctuated by spectacular views of the fortified city of Villefranche and Fort Libéria

L’événement BALCONS DU CANIGO, PETITE RANDONNEE AVEC PASSCANIGO Villefranche-de-Conflent a été mis à jour le 2026-07-21 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO