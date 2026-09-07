AGENDA · Blagnac
Balèti amb Bèc trio – Festival Occitania X Coll’Òc, Chapelle des Carmélites (Tolosa), Blagnac
jeudi 15 octobre 2026 · Chapelle des Carmélites (Tolosa) · Blagnac
Informations pratiques
Balèti amb Bèc trio – Festival Occitania X Coll’Òc Jeudi 15 octobre, 20h00 Chapelle des Carmélites (Tolosa) Haute-Garonne
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2026-10-15T20:00:00+02:00 – 2026-10-15T23:30:00+02:00
Fin : 2026-10-15T20:00:00+02:00 – 2026-10-15T23:30:00+02:00
Chapelle des Carmélites (Tolosa) 1 rue du Périgord 31000 Toulouse Blagnac 31700 Haute-Garonne Occitanie [{« type »: « email », « value »: « contacte@festivaloccitania.com »}, {« type »: « link », « value »: « http://www.festivaloccitania.com »}]
Festival Occitania 2026 X Coll’Òc
Emilie Bosc – IEO 31