Canet-en-Roussillon

BATEAUX D’ANTAN

Voie Florence Arthaud Canet-en-Roussillon Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 10 – 10 – 10

Tarif de base plein tarif

Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Lundi 2026-07-07 17:00:00

fin : 2026-08-25 19:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-07-07 2026-07-14 2026-07-21 2026-07-28 2026-08-04 2026-08-11 2026-08-18 2026-08-25 2026-09-01

Embarquez pour un voyage au cœur du patrimoine maritime et découvrez les bateaux traditionnels catalans lors d’une visite commentée au quai Florence Arthaud. Entre anecdotes de marins et histoire des barques catalanes, vivez une immersion authentique dans l’âme maritime de Canet-en-Roussillon. ⚓

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Voie Florence Arthaud Canet-en-Roussillon 66140 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 86 72 00

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Embark on a journey to the heart of our maritime heritage and discover traditional Catalan boats during a guided tour of the Florence Arthaud quay. With anecdotes from sailors and the history of Catalan boats, experience an authentic immersion in the maritime soul of Canet-en-Roussillon. ??

L’événement BATEAUX D’ANTAN Canet-en-Roussillon a été mis à jour le 2026-04-29 par CANET TOURISME