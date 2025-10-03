BÉBÉS LIVRES Médiathèque Andrée Chédid Nort-sur-Erdre
BÉBÉS LIVRES Médiathèque Andrée Chédid Nort-sur-Erdre vendredi 3 octobre 2025.
BÉBÉS LIVRES
Médiathèque Andrée Chédid 35 Rue du Général Leclerc Nort-sur-Erdre Loire-Atlantique
Début : 2025-10-03 09:30:00
fin : 2025-10-03 10:00:00
2025-10-03 2025-10-17 2025-11-07 2025-11-28 2025-12-05 2025-12-19
En partenariat avec le Relais Petite Enfance (RPE), les bibliothécaires racontent des histoires adaptées aux tout-petits.
Un temps de lecture suivi suivi d’un moment de découverte, d’observation et de manipulation entre petits et grands. .
Médiathèque Andrée Chédid 35 Rue du Général Leclerc Nort-sur-Erdre 44390 Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire
In partnership with the Relais Petite Enfance (RPE), librarians tell stories suitable for toddlers.
In Zusammenarbeit mit dem Relais Petite Enfance (RPE) erzählen die Bibliothekarinnen Geschichten, die für Kleinkinder geeignet sind.
In collaborazione con il Relais Petite Enfance (RPE), i bibliotecari raccontano storie adatte ai più piccoli.
En colaboración con el Relais Petite Enfance (RPE), los bibliotecarios cuentan cuentos adecuados para los más pequeños.
