BÉBÉS LIVRES Médiathèque Andrée Chédid Nort-sur-Erdre vendredi 3 octobre 2025.

Début : 2025-10-03 09:30:00

fin : 2025-10-03 10:00:00

2025-10-03 2025-10-17 2025-11-07 2025-11-28 2025-12-05 2025-12-19

En partenariat avec le Relais Petite Enfance (RPE), les bibliothécaires racontent des histoires adaptées aux tout-petits.

Un temps de lecture suivi suivi d’un moment de découverte, d’observation et de manipulation entre petits et grands. .

Médiathèque Andrée Chédid 35 Rue du Général Leclerc Nort-sur-Erdre 44390 Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire

English :

In partnership with the Relais Petite Enfance (RPE), librarians tell stories suitable for toddlers.

German :

In Zusammenarbeit mit dem Relais Petite Enfance (RPE) erzählen die Bibliothekarinnen Geschichten, die für Kleinkinder geeignet sind.

Italiano :

In collaborazione con il Relais Petite Enfance (RPE), i bibliotecari raccontano storie adatte ai più piccoli.

Espanol :

En colaboración con el Relais Petite Enfance (RPE), los bibliotecarios cuentan cuentos adecuados para los más pequeños.

