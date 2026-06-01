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Belote Au Courcy’rcuit Courcy

Belote Au Courcy’rcuit Courcy

Belote Au Courcy’rcuit Courcy mercredi 17 juin 2026.

Lieu : Au Courcy'rcuit

Adresse : 2 Place Lefrançois Delalande

Ville : 50200 Courcy

Département : Manche

Début : mercredi 17 juin 2026

Fin : mercredi 17 juin 2026

Heure de début : 14:00:00

Tarif :

Courcy

Belote

Au Courcy’rcuit 2 Place Lefrançois Delalande Courcy Manche

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-17 14:00:00
fin : 2026-06-17

Date(s) :
2026-06-17

Belote à 14h   .

Au Courcy’rcuit 2 Place Lefrançois Delalande Courcy 50200 Manche Normandie +33 6 14 02 05 35  aucourcyrcuit@ecomail.fr

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English : Belote

L’événement Belote Courcy a été mis à jour le 2026-05-27 par Coutances Tourisme

À voir aussi à Courcy (Manche)