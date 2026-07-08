Informations pratiques

Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via

BÉNÉDICTION DES MOTARDS

Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-30 12:30:00

fin : 2026-08-30 13:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-08-30

Bénédiction des motards par Don Cédric

Gratuit En famille

.

Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via 66120 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 30 68 30

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Blessing of the Motorcyclists by Don Cédric

Free For the whole family

L’événement BÉNÉDICTION DES MOTARDS Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via a été mis à jour le 2026-06-30 par OT DE FONT ROMEU