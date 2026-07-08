UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via

BÉNÉDICTION DES MOTARDS Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via

dimanche 30 août 2026 · Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via

BÉNÉDICTION DES MOTARDS Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via

Informations pratiques

Début
dimanche 30 août 2026
Fin
dimanche 30 août 2026
Heure de début
12:30:00
Ville
66120 Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via
Département
Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif

Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via

BÉNÉDICTION DES MOTARDS

Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-30 12:30:00
fin : 2026-08-30 13:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-08-30

Bénédiction des motards par Don Cédric
Gratuit En famille
  .

Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via 66120 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 30 68 30 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Blessing of the Motorcyclists by Don Cédric
Free For the whole family

L’événement BÉNÉDICTION DES MOTARDS Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via a été mis à jour le 2026-06-30 par OT DE FONT ROMEU

À voir aussi à Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via (Pyrénées-Orientales)