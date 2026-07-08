AGENDA · Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via
BÉNÉDICTION DES MOTARDS Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via
dimanche 30 août 2026 · Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via
Informations pratiques
Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via
BÉNÉDICTION DES MOTARDS
Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-30 12:30:00
fin : 2026-08-30 13:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-08-30
Bénédiction des motards par Don Cédric
Gratuit En famille
.
Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via 66120 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 30 68 30
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Blessing of the Motorcyclists by Don Cédric
Free For the whole family
L’événement BÉNÉDICTION DES MOTARDS Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via a été mis à jour le 2026-06-30 par OT DE FONT ROMEU
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