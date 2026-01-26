Biathlon LA MONGIE Bagnères-de-Bigorre
Biathlon LA MONGIE Bagnères-de-Bigorre mardi 17 février 2026.
LA MONGIE Devant l’ESF Bagnères-de-Bigorre Hautes-Pyrénées
Gratuit
Début : 2026-02-17 17:00:00
fin : 2026-02-17
2026-02-17
Initiation biathlon pour petites et grands!! Tir à la carabine, mini course
A partir de 12 ans.
Selon conditions météo .
LA MONGIE Devant l’ESF Bagnères-de-Bigorre 65200 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 5 62 95 50 71
English :
Biathlon initiation for young and old! Rifle shooting, mini race
