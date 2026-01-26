Biathlon LA MONGIE Bagnères-de-Bigorre

Biathlon

LA MONGIE Devant l’ESF Bagnères-de-Bigorre Hautes-Pyrénées

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-02-17 17:00:00

fin : 2026-02-17

Date(s) :

2026-02-17

Initiation biathlon pour petites et grands!! Tir à la carabine, mini course

A partir de 12 ans.

Selon conditions météo .

LA MONGIE Devant l’ESF Bagnères-de-Bigorre 65200 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 5 62 95 50 71

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Biathlon initiation for young and old! Rifle shooting, mini race

L’événement Biathlon Bagnères-de-Bigorre a été mis à jour le 2026-01-26 par Pôle du Tourmalet |CDT65