BOUFFON – BOUFFON – JE SUIS LAPIN – THEATRE A L’OUEST Caen mardi 21 avril 2026.

BOUFFON – BOUFFON – JE SUIS LAPIN Début : 2026-04-21 à 21:00. Tarif : – euros.

On rêve tous d’être mystérieux, brillant, charismatique… parfois, la vie nous renvoie une image beaucoup moins flatteuse. Je m’appelle Jean Patrick et je fais du stand-up pour vous faire oublier votre quotidien Si votre quotidien il est bien, oubliez moi. Ce spectacle est juste un moyen d’assumer ce que je suis : un bouffon

THEATRE A L’OUEST 8 QUAI VENDEUVRE 14000 Caen 14