BRANDON BOULODROME Saint-Béat-Lez
BRANDON BOULODROME Saint-Béat-Lez vendredi 19 juin 2026.
Saint-Béat-Lez
BRANDON
BOULODROME 14 Prairie de Méliande Saint-Béat-Lez Haute-Garonne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-19 19:00:00
fin : 2026-06-19 23:30:00
Date(s) :
2026-06-19
Embrasement du brandon précédé d’un repas.
Inscrit au patrimoine culturel immatériel de l’humanité, le brandon est une fête traditionnelle et populaire qui se déroule tous les ans. .
BOULODROME 14 Prairie de Méliande Saint-Béat-Lez 31440 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 79 40 05
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Brandon lighting preceded by a meal.
L’événement BRANDON Saint-Béat-Lez a été mis à jour le 2026-05-15 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE
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