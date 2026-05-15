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BRANDON BOULODROME Saint-Béat-Lez

BRANDON BOULODROME Saint-Béat-Lez vendredi 19 juin 2026.

Lieu : BOULODROME

Adresse : 14 Prairie de Méliande

Ville : 31440 Saint-Béat-Lez

Département : Haute-Garonne

Début : vendredi 19 juin 2026

Fin : samedi 20 juin 2026

Heure de début : 19:00:00

Tarif :

Saint-Béat-Lez

BRANDON

BOULODROME 14 Prairie de Méliande Saint-Béat-Lez Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-19 19:00:00
fin : 2026-06-19 23:30:00

Date(s) :
2026-06-19

Embrasement du brandon précédé d’un repas.
Inscrit au patrimoine culturel immatériel de l’humanité, le brandon est une fête traditionnelle et populaire qui se déroule tous les ans.   .

BOULODROME 14 Prairie de Méliande Saint-Béat-Lez 31440 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 79 40 05 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Brandon lighting preceded by a meal.

L’événement BRANDON Saint-Béat-Lez a été mis à jour le 2026-05-15 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE

À voir aussi à Saint-Béat-Lez (Haute-Garonne)