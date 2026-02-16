Broc Land Geek rue du Levant Saint-Rambert-d’Albon
rue du Levant Salle polyvalente Jean Ferrat Saint-Rambert-d’Albon Drôme
Tarif : – – 3 EUR
Début : 2026-03-08 09:00:00
fin : 2026-03-08 17:00:00
2026-03-08
Préparez-vous à plonger dans l’univers du rétrogaming et de la pop culture lors de l’évènement tant attendu.
rue du Levant Salle polyvalente Jean Ferrat Saint-Rambert-d’Albon 26140 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 68 31 79 05 brocland.cie@gmail.com
English :
Get ready to immerse yourself in the world of retrogaming and pop culture at this eagerly-awaited event.
