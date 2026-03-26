Brocante Château-Chinon(Ville) Château-Chinon (Ville)
Brocante Château-Chinon(Ville) Château-Chinon (Ville) vendredi 8 mai 2026.
Brocante
Château-Chinon(Ville) Boulevard de la République Château-Chinon (Ville) Nièvre
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-08 06:00:00
fin : 2026-05-08 18:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-05-08
Brocante organisée par Fréquence Morvan de 6h à 18h .
Château-Chinon(Ville) Boulevard de la République Château-Chinon (Ville) 58120 Nièvre Bourgogne-Franche-Comté +33 3 86 79 41 41
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English : Brocante
L’événement Brocante Château-Chinon (Ville) a été mis à jour le 2026-03-26 par OT Morvan Sommets et Grands Lacs
À voir aussi à Château-Chinon (Ville) (Nièvre)
- Atelier Le Relais petite enfance Maison de L’enfance Château-Chinon (Ville) 31 mars 2026
- Voyage d’un regard Restaurant le Saint Christophe Château-Chinon (Ville) 3 avril 2026
- Dédicace Didier Cornaille Librairie LE GOUT DES MOTS Château-Chinon (Ville) 3 avril 2026
- Concert Lyra di Orfeo Chateau-Chinon Le bourg Château-Chinon (Ville) 11 avril 2026
- Soirée dansante Pop Rock Salle Louise Michel Château-Chinon (Ville) 25 avril 2026