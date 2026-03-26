Brocante Château-Chinon(Ville) Château-Chinon (Ville)

Brocante Château-Chinon(Ville) Château-Chinon (Ville) vendredi 8 mai 2026.

Brocante

Château-Chinon(Ville) Boulevard de la République Château-Chinon (Ville) Nièvre

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-08 06:00:00
fin : 2026-05-08 18:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-05-08

Brocante organisée par Fréquence Morvan de 6h à 18h   .

Château-Chinon(Ville) Boulevard de la République Château-Chinon (Ville) 58120 Nièvre Bourgogne-Franche-Comté +33 3 86 79 41 41 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English : Brocante

L’événement Brocante Château-Chinon (Ville) a été mis à jour le 2026-03-26 par OT Morvan Sommets et Grands Lacs

À voir aussi à Château-Chinon (Ville) (Nièvre)