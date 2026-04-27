Châtillon-sur-Indre

Brocante

Place du Champ de Foire Châtillon-sur-Indre Indre

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Samedi 2026-05-02 07:00:00

fin : 2026-05-02 19:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-05-02

La Société Amicale des Pêcheurs à la ligne de Châtillon-sur-Indre vous invite à leur traditionnelle brocante annuelle.

Restauration sur place. .

Place du Champ de Foire Châtillon-sur-Indre 36700 Indre Centre-Val de Loire +33 6 19 10 13 71

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

The Société Amicale des Pêcheurs à la ligne de Châtillon-sur-Indre invites you to their traditional annual flea market.

L’événement Brocante Châtillon-sur-Indre a été mis à jour le 2026-04-27 par OT Châtillonnais en Berry