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Brocante Châtillon-sur-Indre

Brocante Châtillon-sur-Indre

Brocante Châtillon-sur-Indre samedi 2 mai 2026.

Adresse : Place du Champ de Foire

Ville : 36700 Châtillon-sur-Indre

Département : Indre

Début : samedi 2 mai 2026

Fin : samedi 2 mai 2026

Heure de début : 07:00:00

Tarif : Gratuit

Châtillon-sur-Indre

Brocante

Place du Champ de Foire Châtillon-sur-Indre Indre

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Samedi 2026-05-02 07:00:00
fin : 2026-05-02 19:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-05-02

La Société Amicale des Pêcheurs à la ligne de Châtillon-sur-Indre vous invite à leur traditionnelle brocante annuelle.
Restauration sur place.   .

Place du Champ de Foire Châtillon-sur-Indre 36700 Indre Centre-Val de Loire +33 6 19 10 13 71 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

The Société Amicale des Pêcheurs à la ligne de Châtillon-sur-Indre invites you to their traditional annual flea market.

L’événement Brocante Châtillon-sur-Indre a été mis à jour le 2026-04-27 par OT Châtillonnais en Berry

À voir aussi à Châtillon-sur-Indre (Indre)