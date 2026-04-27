Brocante Châtillon-sur-Indre
Brocante Châtillon-sur-Indre samedi 2 mai 2026.
Châtillon-sur-Indre
Brocante
Place du Champ de Foire Châtillon-sur-Indre Indre
Tarif : – – EUR
Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Samedi 2026-05-02 07:00:00
fin : 2026-05-02 19:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-05-02
La Société Amicale des Pêcheurs à la ligne de Châtillon-sur-Indre vous invite à leur traditionnelle brocante annuelle.
Restauration sur place. .
Place du Champ de Foire Châtillon-sur-Indre 36700 Indre Centre-Val de Loire +33 6 19 10 13 71
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
The Société Amicale des Pêcheurs à la ligne de Châtillon-sur-Indre invites you to their traditional annual flea market.
L’événement Brocante Châtillon-sur-Indre a été mis à jour le 2026-04-27 par OT Châtillonnais en Berry
À voir aussi à Châtillon-sur-Indre (Indre)
- Mon Herbier Châtillonnais Châtillon-sur-Indre, flore des chemins de campagnes et des prés Châtillon-sur-Indre Indre 1 mai 2026
- Mon Herbier Châtillonnais Châtillon-sur-Indre, la flore du canal Châtillon-sur-Indre Indre 1 mai 2026
- Mon Herbier Châtillonnais Châtillon-sur-Indre, flore du jardin public Châtillon-sur-Indre Indre 1 mai 2026
- fake news, Médiathèque Chatiilon-sur-Indre, Châtillon-sur-Indre 20 mai 2026