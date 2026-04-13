fake news, Médiathèque Chatiilon-sur-Indre, Châtillon-sur-Indre
fake news, Médiathèque Chatiilon-sur-Indre, Châtillon-sur-Indre mercredi 20 mai 2026.
fake news Mercredi 20 mai, 15h30 Médiathèque Chatiilon-sur-Indre Indre
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2026-05-20T15:30:00+02:00 – 2026-05-20T16:00:00+02:00
Fin : 2026-05-20T15:30:00+02:00 – 2026-05-20T16:00:00+02:00
Médiathèque Chatiilon-sur-Indre 8 place John de buchan Châtillon-sur-Indre 36700 Indre Centre-Val de Loire
déceler les fake news
À voir aussi à Châtillon-sur-Indre (Indre)
- Mon Herbier Châtillonnais Châtillon-sur-Indre, flore des chemins de campagnes et des prés Châtillon-sur-Indre Indre 1 mai 2026
- Mon Herbier Châtillonnais Châtillon-sur-Indre, la flore du canal Châtillon-sur-Indre Indre 1 mai 2026
- Mon Herbier Châtillonnais Châtillon-sur-Indre, flore du jardin public Châtillon-sur-Indre Indre 1 mai 2026