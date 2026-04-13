Unidivers UNITÉ ET DIVERSITÉ !

fake news, Médiathèque Chatiilon-sur-Indre, Châtillon-sur-Indre

fake news, Médiathèque Chatiilon-sur-Indre, Châtillon-sur-Indre mercredi 20 mai 2026.

Lieu : Médiathèque Chatiilon-sur-Indre

Adresse : 8 place John de buchan

Ville : 36700 Châtillon-sur-Indre

Département : Indre

Début : mercredi 20 mai 2026

Fin : mercredi 20 mai 2026

fake news Mercredi 20 mai, 15h30 Médiathèque Chatiilon-sur-Indre Indre

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2026-05-20T15:30:00+02:00 – 2026-05-20T16:00:00+02:00
Fin : 2026-05-20T15:30:00+02:00 – 2026-05-20T16:00:00+02:00

Médiathèque Chatiilon-sur-Indre 8 place John de buchan Châtillon-sur-Indre 36700 Indre Centre-Val de Loire
déceler les fake news

À voir aussi à Châtillon-sur-Indre (Indre)