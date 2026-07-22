Brocante Le bourg, Chaumard Chaumard
samedi 1 août 2026 · Le bourg, Chaumard · Chaumard
Informations pratiques
Chaumard
Brocante
Le bourg, Chaumard Le bourg Chaumard Nièvre
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-01 08:00:00
fin : 2026-08-01 18:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-08-01
29 ème brocante: Brocante à Chaumard Toute la journée.
Restauration sur place midi (saucisses merguez) et soir (jambon à la broche). Retraite aux flambeaux. 22h30 feux d’artifice, soirée DJ .
Le bourg, Chaumard Le bourg Chaumard 58120 Nièvre Bourgogne-Franche-Comté mairiedechaumard@wanadoo.fr
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English : Brocante
L’événement Brocante Chaumard a été mis à jour le 2026-07-22 par OT Morvan Sommets et Grands Lacs