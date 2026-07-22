UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Chaumard

Brocante Le bourg, Chaumard Chaumard

samedi 1 août 2026 · Le bourg, Chaumard · Chaumard

Informations pratiques

Début
samedi 1 août 2026
Fin
samedi 1 août 2026
Heure de début
08:00:00
Lieu
Le bourg, Chaumard
Adresse
Le bourg
Ville
58120 Chaumard
Département
Nièvre
Tarif

Chaumard

Brocante

Le bourg, Chaumard Le bourg Chaumard Nièvre

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-01 08:00:00
fin : 2026-08-01 18:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-08-01

29 ème brocante: Brocante à Chaumard Toute la journée.
Restauration sur place midi (saucisses merguez) et soir (jambon à la broche). Retraite aux flambeaux. 22h30 feux d’artifice, soirée DJ   .

Le bourg, Chaumard Le bourg Chaumard 58120 Nièvre Bourgogne-Franche-Comté   mairiedechaumard@wanadoo.fr

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English : Brocante

L’événement Brocante Chaumard a été mis à jour le 2026-07-22 par OT Morvan Sommets et Grands Lacs