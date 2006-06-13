Lamath

Brocante du comité des fêtes de Lamath Xermaménil

Lamath Meurthe-et-Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

0

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2026-05-24 07:00:00

fin : 2026-05-24 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-05-24 2026-07-05

A vos greniers ! Le comité des fêtes organise cette année deux brocantes

Une sur la commune de Lamath le dimanche 24 mai 2026 et à Xermaménil le dimanche 5 juillet 2026

Vous pouvez dès à présent contacter Monsieur Patrick MARIE au 06.13.06.90.56 ou par mail pour déposer votre inscription.Tout public

0 .

Lamath 54300 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 6 13 06 90 56 pm.xer@orange.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

To your attics! The Comité des Fêtes is organizing two flea markets this year

One in Lamath on Sunday May 24, 2026 and one in Xermaménil on Sunday July 5, 2026

Please contact Patrick MARIE on 06.13.06.90.56 or by e-mail to register.

L’événement Brocante du comité des fêtes de Lamath Xermaménil Lamath a été mis à jour le 2026-04-30 par MT DU PAYS LUNEVILLOIS