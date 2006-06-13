Brocante du comité des fêtes de Lamath Xermaménil Lamath
Brocante du comité des fêtes de Lamath Xermaménil Lamath dimanche 24 mai 2026.
Lamath
Brocante du comité des fêtes de Lamath Xermaménil
Lamath Meurthe-et-Moselle
Tarif : – – EUR
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Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2026-05-24 07:00:00
fin : 2026-05-24 18:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-05-24 2026-07-05
A vos greniers ! Le comité des fêtes organise cette année deux brocantes
Une sur la commune de Lamath le dimanche 24 mai 2026 et à Xermaménil le dimanche 5 juillet 2026
Vous pouvez dès à présent contacter Monsieur Patrick MARIE au 06.13.06.90.56 ou par mail pour déposer votre inscription.Tout public
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Lamath 54300 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 6 13 06 90 56 pm.xer@orange.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
To your attics! The Comité des Fêtes is organizing two flea markets this year
One in Lamath on Sunday May 24, 2026 and one in Xermaménil on Sunday July 5, 2026
Please contact Patrick MARIE on 06.13.06.90.56 or by e-mail to register.
L’événement Brocante du comité des fêtes de Lamath Xermaménil Lamath a été mis à jour le 2026-04-30 par MT DU PAYS LUNEVILLOIS