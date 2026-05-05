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Brocante Laimont

Brocante Laimont

Brocante Laimont dimanche 14 juin 2026.

Ville : 55800 Laimont

Département : Meuse

Début : dimanche 14 juin 2026

Fin : dimanche 14 juin 2026

Heure de début : 08:00:00

Tarif : 0 Gratuit

Laimont

Brocante

Laimont Meuse

Tarif : – – EUR
0
Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2026-06-14 08:00:00
fin : 2026-06-14 18:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-06-14

Brocante vide-greniers.
Entrées et emplacements gratuits.Tout public
0  .

Laimont 55800 Meuse Grand Est +33 6 87 45 77 82  emmanuel.maison@hotmail.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Flea market and garage sale.
Admission and stalls free.

L’événement Brocante Laimont a été mis à jour le 2026-05-05 par OT SUD MEUSE