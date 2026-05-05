Brocante Laimont
Brocante Laimont dimanche 14 juin 2026.
Laimont
Brocante
Laimont Meuse
Tarif : – – EUR
0
Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2026-06-14 08:00:00
fin : 2026-06-14 18:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-06-14
Brocante vide-greniers.
Entrées et emplacements gratuits.Tout public
0 .
Laimont 55800 Meuse Grand Est +33 6 87 45 77 82 emmanuel.maison@hotmail.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Flea market and garage sale.
Admission and stalls free.
L’événement Brocante Laimont a été mis à jour le 2026-05-05 par OT SUD MEUSE