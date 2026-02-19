Brocante Saint-Gérand-de-Vaux

Brocante Saint-Gérand-de-Vaux dimanche 23 août 2026.

Brocante

Etang du Moulin Saint-Gérand-de-Vaux Allier

Début : 2026-08-23
Brocante organisée par le comité des fêtes de Saint-Gérand-de-Vaux.
Etang du Moulin Saint-Gérand-de-Vaux 03340 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 31 99 63 71  comitedesfetes.stgeranddevaux@gmail.com

Flea market organized by the Saint-Gérand-de-Vaux festival committee.

L’événement Brocante Saint-Gérand-de-Vaux a été mis à jour le 2026-02-16 par Office de tourisme Entr’Allier Besbre et Loire