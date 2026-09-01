Brocante Saint-Léger-les-Domart Saint-Léger-lès-Domart
dimanche 20 septembre 2026 · Saint-Léger-lès-Domart
Informations pratiques
Saint-Léger-lès-Domart
Brocante Saint-Léger-les-Domart
Saint-Léger-lès-Domart Somme
Tarif : 5 – 5 – EUR
Tarif de base plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-09-20
fin : 2026-09-20
Date(s) :
2026-09-20
Brocante à Saint-Léger-les-Domart organisée par l’Entente Sportive Harondel
Buvette sur place
Vente et distribution de café/viennoiseries le matin
Sur inscription
Brocante à Saint-Léger-les-Domart organisée par l’Entente Sportive Harondel
Buvette sur place
Vente et distribution de café/viennoiseries le matin
Sur inscription .
Saint-Léger-lès-Domart 80780 Somme Hauts-de-France +33 6 61 04 69 21
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Flea Market in Saint-Léger-les-Domart, organized by the Entente Sportive Harondel
Refreshments available on site
Coffee and pastries sold and served in the morning
Registration required
L’événement Brocante Saint-Léger-les-Domart Saint-Léger-lès-Domart a été mis à jour le 2026-08-31 par Maison du Tourisme Nièvre & Somme