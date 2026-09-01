UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Saint-Léger-lès-Domart

Brocante Saint-Léger-les-Domart Saint-Léger-lès-Domart

dimanche 20 septembre 2026 · Saint-Léger-lès-Domart

Informations pratiques

Début
dimanche 20 septembre 2026
Fin
dimanche 20 septembre 2026
Ville
80780 Saint-Léger-lès-Domart
Département
Somme
Tarif
5 5 Tarif de base plein tarif

Saint-Léger-lès-Domart

Brocante Saint-Léger-les-Domart

Saint-Léger-lès-Domart Somme

Tarif : 5 – 5 – EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-09-20
fin : 2026-09-20

Date(s) :
2026-09-20

Brocante à Saint-Léger-les-Domart organisée par l’Entente Sportive Harondel

Buvette sur place
Vente et distribution de café/viennoiseries le matin
Sur inscription
Brocante à Saint-Léger-les-Domart organisée par l’Entente Sportive Harondel

Buvette sur place
Vente et distribution de café/viennoiseries le matin
Sur inscription   .

Saint-Léger-lès-Domart 80780 Somme Hauts-de-France +33 6 61 04 69 21 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Flea Market in Saint-Léger-les-Domart, organized by the Entente Sportive Harondel

Refreshments available on site
Coffee and pastries sold and served in the morning
Registration required

L’événement Brocante Saint-Léger-les-Domart Saint-Léger-lès-Domart a été mis à jour le 2026-08-31 par Maison du Tourisme Nièvre & Somme