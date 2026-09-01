Informations pratiques

Saint-Léger-lès-Domart

Brocante Saint-Léger-les-Domart

Saint-Léger-lès-Domart Somme

Tarif : 5 – 5 – EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-09-20

fin : 2026-09-20

Date(s) :

2026-09-20

Brocante à Saint-Léger-les-Domart organisée par l’Entente Sportive Harondel

Buvette sur place

Vente et distribution de café/viennoiseries le matin

Sur inscription

Brocante à Saint-Léger-les-Domart organisée par l’Entente Sportive Harondel

Buvette sur place

Vente et distribution de café/viennoiseries le matin

Sur inscription .

Saint-Léger-lès-Domart 80780 Somme Hauts-de-France +33 6 61 04 69 21

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Flea Market in Saint-Léger-les-Domart, organized by the Entente Sportive Harondel

Refreshments available on site

Coffee and pastries sold and served in the morning

Registration required

L’événement Brocante Saint-Léger-les-Domart Saint-Léger-lès-Domart a été mis à jour le 2026-08-31 par Maison du Tourisme Nièvre & Somme