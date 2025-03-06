Brocante Vide-grenier Foire aux Puces Centre Associatif Parodien Paray-le-Monial
Brocante Vide-grenier Foire aux Puces Centre Associatif Parodien Paray-le-Monial dimanche 18 janvier 2026.
Centre Associatif Parodien 9 Rue Pierre Lathuilière Paray-le-Monial Saône-et-Loire
Tarif : 2 – 2 – 2 EUR
2026-01-18
Brocante Vide-grenier Foire aux Puces de Paray-le-Monial par l’USCP Basket .
Centre Associatif Parodien 9 Rue Pierre Lathuilière Paray-le-Monial 71600 Saône-et-Loire Bourgogne-Franche-Comté +33 6 84 95 53 33
L’événement Brocante Vide-grenier Foire aux Puces Paray-le-Monial a été mis à jour le 2025-02-27 par PARAY-LE-MONIAL │ OT de Paray-le-Monial | Cat.I