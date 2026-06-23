Brocante Xermaménil
Brocante Xermaménil dimanche 5 juillet 2026.
Xermaménil
Brocante
Xermaménil Meurthe-et-Moselle
Tarif : – – EUR
0
Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2026-07-05 07:00:00
fin : 2026-07-05 18:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-07-05
Brocante du comité des fêtes de Lamath-Xermaménil. Ouverte à tous. De nombreuses animations durant la journée. Le 5 juillet de 9h à 18h.Tout public
0 .
Xermaménil 54300 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 6 13 06 90 56
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Flea market organized by the Lamath-Xermaménil Festival Committee. Open to everyone. Many activities throughout the day. July 5, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
L’événement Brocante Xermaménil a été mis à jour le 2026-06-23 par MT DU PAYS LUNEVILLOIS