UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Bagnères-de-Luchon

ÇA PLANE POUR TOUS Place Léon Elissalde Bagnères-de-Luchon

samedi 19 septembre 2026 · Place Léon Elissalde · Bagnères-de-Luchon

Informations pratiques

Début
samedi 19 septembre 2026
Fin
dimanche 20 septembre 2026
Heure de début
09:00:00
Lieu
Place Léon Elissalde
Adresse
AEROCLUB
Ville
31110 Bagnères-de-Luchon
Département
Haute-Garonne
Tarif
50 50 50 Tarif de base plein tarif

Bagnères-de-Luchon

ÇA PLANE POUR TOUS

Place Léon Elissalde AEROCLUB Bagnères-de-Luchon Haute-Garonne

Tarif : 50 – 50 – EUR
50
Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-09-19 09:00:00
fin : 2026-09-20 19:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-09-19

Destiné aux personnes en situation de handicap, afin de leur faire découvrir le vol en planeur.
RDV à l’aéroclub 50  .

Place Léon Elissalde AEROCLUB Bagnères-de-Luchon 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 79 00 48  contact@aeroluchon.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Designed for people with disabilities, to help them discover gliding.

L’événement ÇA PLANE POUR TOUS Bagnères-de-Luchon a été mis à jour le 2026-08-18 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE

À voir aussi à Bagnères-de-Luchon (Haute-Garonne)