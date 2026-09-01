ÇA PLANE POUR TOUS Place Léon Elissalde Bagnères-de-Luchon
samedi 19 septembre 2026 · Place Léon Elissalde · Bagnères-de-Luchon
Informations pratiques
Bagnères-de-Luchon
ÇA PLANE POUR TOUS
Place Léon Elissalde AEROCLUB Bagnères-de-Luchon Haute-Garonne
Tarif : 50 – 50 – EUR
50
Tarif de base plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-09-19 09:00:00
fin : 2026-09-20 19:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-09-19
Destiné aux personnes en situation de handicap, afin de leur faire découvrir le vol en planeur.
RDV à l’aéroclub 50 .
Place Léon Elissalde AEROCLUB Bagnères-de-Luchon 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 79 00 48 contact@aeroluchon.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Designed for people with disabilities, to help them discover gliding.
L’événement ÇA PLANE POUR TOUS Bagnères-de-Luchon a été mis à jour le 2026-08-18 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE
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