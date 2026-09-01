ÇA PLANE POUR TOUS Place Léon Elissalde Bagnères-de-Luchon

Informations pratiques

Bagnères-de-Luchon

ÇA PLANE POUR TOUS

Place Léon Elissalde AEROCLUB Bagnères-de-Luchon Haute-Garonne

Tarif : 50 – 50 – EUR

50

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-09-19 09:00:00

fin : 2026-09-20 19:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-09-19

Destiné aux personnes en situation de handicap, afin de leur faire découvrir le vol en planeur.

RDV à l’aéroclub 50 .

Place Léon Elissalde AEROCLUB Bagnères-de-Luchon 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 79 00 48 contact@aeroluchon.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Designed for people with disabilities, to help them discover gliding.

L’événement ÇA PLANE POUR TOUS Bagnères-de-Luchon a été mis à jour le 2026-08-18 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE