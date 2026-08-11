UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Courcy

Café-tricot Au Courcy’rcuit Courcy

samedi 19 septembre 2026 · Au Courcy'rcuit · Courcy

Café-tricot Au Courcy’rcuit Courcy

Informations pratiques

Début
samedi 19 septembre 2026
Fin
samedi 19 septembre 2026
Heure de début
14:00:00
Lieu
Au Courcy'rcuit
Adresse
2 Place Lefrançois Delalande
Ville
50200 Courcy
Département
Manche
Tarif

Courcy

Café-tricot

Au Courcy’rcuit 2 Place Lefrançois Delalande Courcy Manche

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-09-19 14:00:00
fin : 2026-09-19

Date(s) :
2026-09-19

Café-tricot au Courcy’rcuit, avec Lena et Dominique. Ouvert à tous.   .

Au Courcy’rcuit 2 Place Lefrançois Delalande Courcy 50200 Manche Normandie +33 6 14 02 05 35  aucourcyrcuit@ecomail.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English : Café-tricot

L’événement Café-tricot Courcy a été mis à jour le 2026-08-11 par Coutances Tourisme

À voir aussi à Courcy (Manche)