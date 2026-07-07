CARNAVAL DE LIMOUX 2027 CARNAVAL DU MONDE/ LES AFOGATS Limoux
samedi 13 février 2027 · Limoux
Informations pratiques
Limoux
CARNAVAL DE LIMOUX 2027 CARNAVAL DU MONDE/ LES AFOGATS
Limoux Aude
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2027-02-13
fin : 2027-02-13
Date(s) :
2027-02-13
Le carnaval , le plus long du monde, est un évènement traditionnel et incontournable dont les origines remonteraient au 16ème siècle !
Carnaval du Monde accueille plus de 300 costumes et des nombreux musiciens venues du monde entier.
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Limoux 11300 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 31 85 26
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English :
The longest carnival in the world, Carnaval du Monde is a traditional, not-to-be-missed event whose origins date back to the 16th century!
Carnaval du Monde features over 300 costumes and musicians from all over the world.
L’événement CARNAVAL DE LIMOUX 2027 CARNAVAL DU MONDE/ LES AFOGATS Limoux a été mis à jour le 2026-07-07 par
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