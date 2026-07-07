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CARNAVAL DE LIMOUX 2027 SORTIE DE TOUTES LES BANDES Limoux

dimanche 14 février 2027 · Limoux

CARNAVAL DE LIMOUX 2027 SORTIE DE TOUTES LES BANDES Limoux

Informations pratiques

Début
dimanche 14 février 2027
Fin
dimanche 14 février 2027
Ville
11300 Limoux
Département
Aude
Tarif

Limoux

CARNAVAL DE LIMOUX 2027 SORTIE DE TOUTES LES BANDES

Limoux Aude

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2027-02-14
fin : 2027-02-14

Date(s) :
2027-02-14

Le carnaval , le plus long du monde, est un évènement traditionnel et incontournable dont les origines remonteraient au 16ème siècle !

Durant toute la journée, plus de 500 carnavaliers et 100 musiciens se succèdent de 10h à 20h.
  .

Limoux 11300 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 31 85 26 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Carnival, the longest in the world, is a traditional and unmissable event whose origins date back to the 16th century!

Throughout the day, over 500 carnival-goers and 100 musicians perform from 10am to 8pm.

L’événement CARNAVAL DE LIMOUX 2027 SORTIE DE TOUTES LES BANDES Limoux a été mis à jour le 2026-07-07 par

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