CARNAVAL DE LIMOUX 2027 SORTIE DE TOUTES LES BANDES Limoux
dimanche 14 février 2027 · Limoux
Informations pratiques
Limoux
CARNAVAL DE LIMOUX 2027 SORTIE DE TOUTES LES BANDES
Limoux Aude
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2027-02-14
fin : 2027-02-14
Date(s) :
2027-02-14
Le carnaval , le plus long du monde, est un évènement traditionnel et incontournable dont les origines remonteraient au 16ème siècle !
Durant toute la journée, plus de 500 carnavaliers et 100 musiciens se succèdent de 10h à 20h.
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Limoux 11300 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 31 85 26
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English :
Carnival, the longest in the world, is a traditional and unmissable event whose origins date back to the 16th century!
Throughout the day, over 500 carnival-goers and 100 musicians perform from 10am to 8pm.
L’événement CARNAVAL DE LIMOUX 2027 SORTIE DE TOUTES LES BANDES Limoux a été mis à jour le 2026-07-07 par
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