Informations pratiques

Limoux

CARNAVAL DE LIMOUX 2027 SORTIE DE TOUTES LES BANDES

Limoux Aude

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2027-02-14

fin : 2027-02-14

Date(s) :

2027-02-14

Le carnaval , le plus long du monde, est un évènement traditionnel et incontournable dont les origines remonteraient au 16ème siècle !

Durant toute la journée, plus de 500 carnavaliers et 100 musiciens se succèdent de 10h à 20h.

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Limoux 11300 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 31 85 26

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Carnival, the longest in the world, is a traditional and unmissable event whose origins date back to the 16th century!

Throughout the day, over 500 carnival-goers and 100 musicians perform from 10am to 8pm.

L’événement CARNAVAL DE LIMOUX 2027 SORTIE DE TOUTES LES BANDES Limoux a été mis à jour le 2026-07-07 par