Informations pratiques

Limoux

CARNAVAL DE LIMOUX 2027 SORTIE DU MARDI GRAS LES ANCIENS

Limoux Aude

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2027-02-09

fin : 2027-02-09

Date(s) :

2027-02-09

A l’occasion du Mardi Gras, c’est la bande « les Anciens », la plus ancienne des bandes créée en 1927, qui sort et qui anime la fête !

Elle est composée exclusivement d’hommes.

Le carnaval, le plus long du monde, est un évènement traditionnel et incontournable dont les origines remonteraient au 16ème siècle. Pendant trois mois, tous les samedi et dimanche et le Mardi Gras à 11h , 17h et 22h les bandes (Fecos) sortent à l’occasion de la journée qui leur est consacrée. Derrière la musique suivent les «Goudils » (personnes masquées), drôles, nobles ou plus ordinaires.

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Limoux 11300 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 31 11 82 tourisme@cc-limouxin.fr

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English :

On the occasion of Mardi Gras, it is the band « Les Anciens », the oldest of the bands created in 1927, which comes out and animates the party!

It is composed exclusively of men.

The carnival, the longest in the world, is a traditional and unmissable event whose origins date back to the 16th century. For three months, every Saturday and Sunday and on Mardi Gras at 11am, 5pm and 10pm, the gangs (Fecos) come out for the day dedicated to them. Behind the music follow the « Goudils » (masked people), funny, noble or more ordinary.

L’événement CARNAVAL DE LIMOUX 2027 SORTIE DU MARDI GRAS LES ANCIENS Limoux a été mis à jour le 2026-07-07 par