CASA AZUL, LA GUINGUETTE DU MAS ORIGINE Montpeyroux
CASA AZUL, LA GUINGUETTE DU MAS ORIGINE Montpeyroux vendredi 1 mai 2026.
Montpeyroux
CASA AZUL, LA GUINGUETTE DU MAS ORIGINE
ROUTE DE SAINT ETIENNE Montpeyroux Hérault
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-01
fin : 2026-07-25
Date(s) :
2026-05-01 2026-05-08 2026-05-15 2026-05-22 2026-05-29 2026-06-05 2026-06-12 2026-06-19 2026-06-26 2026-07-03 2026-07-10 2026-07-17 2026-07-24 2026-07-31
Chaque vendredi, MAS ORIGINE ouvre son jardin pour un moment de partage gourmand.
Chaque vendredi, MAS ORIGINE ouvre son jardin pour un moment de partage gourmand. Au programme tapas maison, vins du domaine, cocktails au vin et ambiance conviviale. Un rendez-vous simple et sympa pour profiter de la fin de journée entre amis ou en famille, dans un cadre naturel avec vue sur les vignes. Réservation conseillée. .
ROUTE DE SAINT ETIENNE Montpeyroux 34150 Hérault Occitanie +33 6 26 42 94 35 masorigine@gmail.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Every Friday, MAS ORIGINE opens its garden for a moment of gourmet sharing.
L’événement CASA AZUL, LA GUINGUETTE DU MAS ORIGINE Montpeyroux a été mis à jour le 2026-04-24 par 34 OT ST GUILHEM VALLEE DE L’HERAULT
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