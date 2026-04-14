CCI France Pays-Bas | Learning Expedition  »Smart Industry », Campus Digital Lyon, Lyon

CCI France Pays-Bas | Learning Expedition »Smart Industry » 20 – 22 avril Campus Digital Lyon Métropole de Lyon

Inscription auprès de f.carquillat@cfci.nl

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2026-04-20T12:00:00+02:00 – 2026-04-20T21:00:00+02:00

Fin : 2026-04-22T08:30:00+02:00 – 2026-04-22T16:00:00+02:00

Why Join Us ? Lyon is your definitive gateway to the French industrial market. With an estimated €130 billion required to modernise France’s industrial infrastructure, the city offers a peerless opportunity to accelerate your digital transformation strategy.

This is your chance to:

✅ Forge new partnerships and build strategic business alliances.

✅ Gain insights from companies already thriving within the French market.

✅ Expand your network with key decision-makers from across the region.

Campus Digital Lyon 54-57 Quai Perrache Lyon 69002 Lyon 2e Arrondissement Métropole de Lyon Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes [{« type »: « email », « value »: « f.carquillat@cfci.nl »}]

Exclusive 2-day expedition to Lyon, France