CCI France Pays-Bas | Learning Expedition »Smart Industry », Campus Digital Lyon, Lyon
CCI France Pays-Bas | Learning Expedition »Smart Industry », Campus Digital Lyon, Lyon lundi 20 avril 2026.
CCI France Pays-Bas | Learning Expedition »Smart Industry » 20 – 22 avril Campus Digital Lyon Métropole de Lyon
Inscription auprès de f.carquillat@cfci.nl
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2026-04-20T12:00:00+02:00 – 2026-04-20T21:00:00+02:00
Fin : 2026-04-22T08:30:00+02:00 – 2026-04-22T16:00:00+02:00
Why Join Us ? Lyon is your definitive gateway to the French industrial market. With an estimated €130 billion required to modernise France’s industrial infrastructure, the city offers a peerless opportunity to accelerate your digital transformation strategy.
This is your chance to:
✅ Forge new partnerships and build strategic business alliances.
✅ Gain insights from companies already thriving within the French market.
✅ Expand your network with key decision-makers from across the region.
Campus Digital Lyon 54-57 Quai Perrache Lyon 69002 Lyon 2e Arrondissement Métropole de Lyon Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes [{« type »: « email », « value »: « f.carquillat@cfci.nl »}]
Exclusive 2-day expedition to Lyon, France
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