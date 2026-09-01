CHAMPIONNAT DE LA REINE DES PYRÉNÉES FRONTON DE LUCHON Bagnères-de-Luchon
samedi 19 septembre 2026 · FRONTON DE LUCHON · Bagnères-de-Luchon
Informations pratiques
Bagnères-de-Luchon
CHAMPIONNAT DE LA REINE DES PYRÉNÉES
FRONTON DE LUCHON Allée des Bains Bagnères-de-Luchon Haute-Garonne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-09-19 10:00:00
fin : 2026-09-19 17:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-09-19
Venez découvrir les joies de la Pelote basque, un sport traditionnel avec l’AS Fronton, dans une ambiance conviviale
Pout tous .
FRONTON DE LUCHON Allée des Bains Bagnères-de-Luchon 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 94 68 75
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Come discover the joys of Basque pelota, a traditional sport, with AS Fronton in a friendly atmosphere
L’événement CHAMPIONNAT DE LA REINE DES PYRÉNÉES Bagnères-de-Luchon a été mis à jour le 2026-08-18 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE
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