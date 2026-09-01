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AGENDA · Bagnères-de-Luchon

CHAMPIONNAT DE LA REINE DES PYRÉNÉES FRONTON DE LUCHON Bagnères-de-Luchon

samedi 19 septembre 2026 · FRONTON DE LUCHON · Bagnères-de-Luchon

Informations pratiques

Début
samedi 19 septembre 2026
Fin
samedi 19 septembre 2026
Heure de début
10:00:00
Lieu
FRONTON DE LUCHON
Adresse
Allée des Bains
Ville
31110 Bagnères-de-Luchon
Département
Haute-Garonne
Tarif

Bagnères-de-Luchon

CHAMPIONNAT DE LA REINE DES PYRÉNÉES

FRONTON DE LUCHON Allée des Bains Bagnères-de-Luchon Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-09-19 10:00:00
fin : 2026-09-19 17:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-09-19

Venez découvrir les joies de la Pelote basque, un sport traditionnel avec l’AS Fronton, dans une ambiance conviviale
Pout tous   .

FRONTON DE LUCHON Allée des Bains Bagnères-de-Luchon 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 94 68 75 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Come discover the joys of Basque pelota, a traditional sport, with AS Fronton in a friendly atmosphere

L’événement CHAMPIONNAT DE LA REINE DES PYRÉNÉES Bagnères-de-Luchon a été mis à jour le 2026-08-18 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE

À voir aussi à Bagnères-de-Luchon (Haute-Garonne)