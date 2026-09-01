CHAMPIONNAT DE LA REINE DES PYRÉNÉES FRONTON DE LUCHON Bagnères-de-Luchon

Informations pratiques

Bagnères-de-Luchon

CHAMPIONNAT DE LA REINE DES PYRÉNÉES

FRONTON DE LUCHON Allée des Bains Bagnères-de-Luchon Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-09-19 10:00:00

fin : 2026-09-19 17:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-09-19

Venez découvrir les joies de la Pelote basque, un sport traditionnel avec l’AS Fronton, dans une ambiance conviviale

Pout tous .

FRONTON DE LUCHON Allée des Bains Bagnères-de-Luchon 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 94 68 75

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Come discover the joys of Basque pelota, a traditional sport, with AS Fronton in a friendly atmosphere

L’événement CHAMPIONNAT DE LA REINE DES PYRÉNÉES Bagnères-de-Luchon a été mis à jour le 2026-08-18 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE