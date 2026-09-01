CHANSONS ET FOLKLORES SAINT-ASSISCLE Villefranche-de-Conflent
samedi 19 septembre 2026 · Villefranche-de-Conflent
Informations pratiques
Villefranche-de-Conflent
CHANSONS ET FOLKLORES SAINT-ASSISCLE
Villefranche-de-Conflent Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 7 – 7 –
Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-09-19 10:00:00
fin : 2026-09-19 19:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-09-19
Venez découvrir le spectacle Chansons et folklores par la compagnie Saint-Assiscle.
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Villefranche-de-Conflent 66500 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 96 34 01
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Come discover the show “Songs and Folklore” by the Saint-Assiscle troupe.
L’événement CHANSONS ET FOLKLORES SAINT-ASSISCLE Villefranche-de-Conflent a été mis à jour le 2026-09-01 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO
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