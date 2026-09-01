Informations pratiques

Villefranche-de-Conflent

CHANSONS ET FOLKLORES SAINT-ASSISCLE

Villefranche-de-Conflent Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 7 – 7 –

Tarif de base plein tarif

Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-09-19 10:00:00

fin : 2026-09-19 19:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-09-19

Venez découvrir le spectacle Chansons et folklores par la compagnie Saint-Assiscle.

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Villefranche-de-Conflent 66500 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 96 34 01

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Come discover the show “Songs and Folklore” by the Saint-Assiscle troupe.

L’événement CHANSONS ET FOLKLORES SAINT-ASSISCLE Villefranche-de-Conflent a été mis à jour le 2026-09-01 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO