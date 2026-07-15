Informations pratiques

Illiat

Charrette à histoires

étang Illiat Ain

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-12 10:00:00

fin : 2026-08-12 12:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-08-12

La charrette à histoires est de retour !

Pour petits et grands ! Un lieu, un temps pour lire, pour écouter et partager des histoires à son rythme, pour le plaisir des mots et de l’imagination.

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étang Illiat 01140 Ain Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 74 04 02 57 mjc-thoissey@wanadoo.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

The Story Cart is back!

For young and old alike! A place and a time to read, listen to, and share stories at your own pace—for the joy of words and imagination.

L’événement Charrette à histoires Illiat a été mis à jour le 2026-07-11 par Office de Tourisme Val de Saône Centre