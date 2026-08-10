CHAT MAN ET VEAU DOUX Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via
vendredi 14 août 2026 · Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via
Informations pratiques
Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via
CHAT MAN ET VEAU DOUX
2 Avenue Dumayne Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-14 19:00:00
fin : 2026-08-14 21:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-08-14
Chant Man et Veau Doux en concert Vendredi 14 Août à la médiathèques de Font-Romeu. Une soirée Swing et Rock au rythme de chanson française ! Sur place burgers et buvette avec Chez Gilou
Infos Pratiques
Inscription recommandée au 07 .72. 51. 96. 28 ou à l’adresse animation.mediatheques@pyrenees-catalanes.com
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2 Avenue Dumayne Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via 66120 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 30 68 30
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Chant Man and Veau Doux in concert on Friday, August 14, at the Font-Romeu Media Library. An evening of swing and rock set to the rhythm of French songs! Burgers and refreshments available on-site courtesy of Chez Gilou
Practical Information:
Registration recommended at 07 72 51 96 28 or at animation.mediatheques@pyrenees-catalanes.com
L’événement CHAT MAN ET VEAU DOUX Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via a été mis à jour le 2026-08-08 par OTI PYRENEES CATALANES
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