Informations pratiques

Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via

CHAT MAN ET VEAU DOUX

2 Avenue Dumayne Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-14 19:00:00

fin : 2026-08-14 21:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-08-14

Chant Man et Veau Doux en concert Vendredi 14 Août à la médiathèques de Font-Romeu. Une soirée Swing et Rock au rythme de chanson française ! Sur place burgers et buvette avec Chez Gilou

Infos Pratiques

Inscription recommandée au 07 .72. 51. 96. 28 ou à l’adresse animation.mediatheques@pyrenees-catalanes.com

.

2 Avenue Dumayne Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via 66120 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 30 68 30

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Chant Man and Veau Doux in concert on Friday, August 14, at the Font-Romeu Media Library. An evening of swing and rock set to the rhythm of French songs! Burgers and refreshments available on-site courtesy of Chez Gilou

Practical Information:

Registration recommended at 07 72 51 96 28 or at animation.mediatheques@pyrenees-catalanes.com

L’événement CHAT MAN ET VEAU DOUX Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via a été mis à jour le 2026-08-08 par OTI PYRENEES CATALANES