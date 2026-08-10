UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via

CHAT MAN ET VEAU DOUX Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via

vendredi 14 août 2026 · Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via

CHAT MAN ET VEAU DOUX Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via

Informations pratiques

Début
vendredi 14 août 2026
Fin
vendredi 14 août 2026
Heure de début
19:00:00
Adresse
2 Avenue Dumayne
Ville
66120 Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via
Département
Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif

Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via

CHAT MAN ET VEAU DOUX

2 Avenue Dumayne Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-14 19:00:00
fin : 2026-08-14 21:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-08-14

Chant Man et Veau Doux en concert Vendredi 14 Août à la médiathèques de Font-Romeu. Une soirée Swing et Rock au rythme de chanson française ! Sur place burgers et buvette avec Chez Gilou

Infos Pratiques
Inscription recommandée au 07 .72. 51. 96. 28 ou à l’adresse animation.mediatheques@pyrenees-catalanes.com
  .

2 Avenue Dumayne Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via 66120 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 30 68 30 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Chant Man and Veau Doux in concert on Friday, August 14, at the Font-Romeu Media Library. An evening of swing and rock set to the rhythm of French songs! Burgers and refreshments available on-site courtesy of Chez Gilou

Practical Information:
Registration recommended at 07 72 51 96 28 or at animation.mediatheques@pyrenees-catalanes.com

L’événement CHAT MAN ET VEAU DOUX Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via a été mis à jour le 2026-08-08 par OTI PYRENEES CATALANES

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