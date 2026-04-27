CINE-CLUB AURA It must be heaven ANCIZAN Ancizan

Ancizan

CINE-CLUB AURA It must be heaven

ANCIZAN 10 Rue de l’Arbizon Ancizan Hautes-Pyrénées

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-05-08 20:30:00

fin : 2026-05-08

Date(s) :

2026-05-08

ES fuit la Palestine à la recherche d’une nouvelle terre d’accueil, avant de réaliser que son pays d’origine le suit toujours comme une ombre. La promesse d’une vie nouvelle se transforme vite en comédie de l’absurde. Aussi loin qu’il voyage, de Paris à New York, quelque chose lui rappelle sa patrie.

Un conte burlesque explorant l’identité, la nationalité et l’appartenance, dans lequel Elia Suleiman pose une question fondamentale où peut-on se sentir chez soi ?

1h 42min | Comédie, Drame

De Elia Suleiman | Par Elia Suleiman

Avec Elia Suleiman, Gael García Bernal, Tarik Kopty .

ANCIZAN 10 Rue de l’Arbizon Ancizan 65440 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie associationaura440@gmail.com

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English :

ES flees Palestine in search of a new home, only to realize that his homeland still follows him like a shadow. The promise of a new life soon turns into a comedy of the absurd. No matter how far he travels, from Paris to New York, something reminds him of his homeland.

A burlesque tale exploring identity, nationality and belonging, in which Elia Suleiman asks a fundamental question: where is home ?

L’événement CINE-CLUB AURA It must be heaven Ancizan a été mis à jour le 2026-04-27 par Pyrénées 2 Vallées|CDT65