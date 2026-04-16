Ciné-Concert Loulou Georg Wilhelm Pabst Cinéma ROYAL Saint-Max

Saint-Max

Ciné-Concert Loulou Georg Wilhelm Pabst

Cinéma ROYAL 18 rue Saint-Livier Saint-Max Meurthe-et-Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

17

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Lundi Lundi 2026-05-04 20:00:00

fin : 2026-05-04 22:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-05-04

Le Club Saint-Lambert vous convie à une soirée exceptionnelle autour du mythique film Loulou (1929) de Georg Wilhelm Pabst, accompagné en ciné-concert par Vincent Houplon, un pianiste en live.

Une occasion rare de redécouvrir ce chef-d’œuvre du cinéma muet, porté par la présence envoûtante de Louise Brooks, dans des conditions proches de celles des projections d’époque.

Le cinéma retrouve ici toute sa dimension sensorielle la musique improvisée soutient chaque émotion, chaque regard, chaque silence.

Une expérience immersive, entre cinéma, musique et histoire, à ne pas manquer !

Réservation en ligne.

Tarifs préférentiels en prévente et pour les adhérents.Tout public

17 .

Cinéma ROYAL 18 rue Saint-Livier Saint-Max 54130 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 6 11 11 24 82 contact@clubsaintlambert.fr

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English :

Club Saint-Lambert invites you to an exceptional evening of Georg Wilhelm Pabst’s legendary film Loulou (1929), with live piano accompaniment by Vincent Houplon.

A rare opportunity to rediscover this masterpiece of silent cinema, featuring the spellbinding presence of Louise Brooks, in conditions close to those of period screenings.

Here, cinema rediscovers its full sensory dimension: the improvised music supports every emotion, every look, every silence.

An immersive experience, between cinema, music and history, not to be missed!

Book online.

Preferential rates in advance and for members.

L’événement Ciné-Concert Loulou Georg Wilhelm Pabst Saint-Max a été mis à jour le 2026-04-16 par DESTINATION NANCY