Informations pratiques

Bazeilles

Ciné plein air E.T, L’extra-terrestre

Rue Fondue Bazeilles Ardennes

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-24

fin : 2026-07-24

Date(s) :

2026-07-24

Rendez-vous le vendredi 24 juillet 2026 dès 19h pour un concert du groupe Vendredi 13 et restauration (3 food trucks et buvette) puis la projection en plein air à 22h30 du film E.T, l’extra-terrestre de Steven Spielberg !Projection gratuiteà partir de 8 ansRetrouvez toute la programmation Pus d’informations

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Rue Fondue Bazeilles 08140 Ardennes Grand Est +33 3 24 55 48 07

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Join us on Friday, July 24, 2026, starting at 7:00 p.m. for a concert by the band %AB Vendredi 13 %BB, along with food and drinks (3 food trucks and a refreshment stand), followed by an outdoor screening at 10:30 p.m. of Steven Spielberg’s E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial! Free screening. Ages 8 and up. See the full program. More information

L’événement Ciné plein air E.T, L’extra-terrestre Bazeilles a été mis à jour le 2026-07-08 par Ardennes Tourisme