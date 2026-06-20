CINÉMA EN PLEIN AIR Prades
CINÉMA EN PLEIN AIR Prades vendredi 10 juillet 2026.
Prades
CINÉMA EN PLEIN AIR
Prades Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-10 19:30:00
fin : 2026-07-10
Date(s) :
2026-07-10
Cinéma en plein air dans le parc du château Pams A partir de 19h30 espace pique-nique à disposition, buvette et glaces. A 21h30 Amélie et la métaphysique des tubes (à partir de 7 ans). Séance gratuite.
En partenariat avec la mairie de Prades. Repli au Foirail en cas de mauvais temps
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Prades 66500 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 05 20 47 infos@cine-rencontres.org
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Open-air movie screening in the grounds of Pams Castle. Starting at 7:30 p.m.: picnic area available, refreshments, and ice cream. At 9:30 p.m.: “Amélie and the Metaphysics of Tubes” (ages 7 and up). Free screening.
In partnership with the Prades City Hall. Event will be moved to the Foirail in case of bad weather.
L’événement CINÉMA EN PLEIN AIR Prades a été mis à jour le 2026-06-20 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO
À voir aussi à Prades (Pyrénées-Orientales)
- VISITE GUIDÉE DE L’ÉGLISE ST-PIERRE DE PRADES Prades 1 juillet 2026
- LES COLS DU DIMANCHE Prades 5 juillet 2026
- VISITE GUIDÉE DE L’ÉGLISE ST-PIERRE DE PRADES Prades 7 juillet 2026
- VISITE GUIDÉE DE L’ÉGLISE ST-PIERRE DE PRADES Prades 8 juillet 2026
- VISITE GUIDEE DE LA VILLE DE PRADES Prades 10 juillet 2026