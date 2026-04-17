Mailholas

CLÉS DU PRIEURÉ ROMANCERO SEFARDICO

PRIEURÉ ST PIERRE DE BIRAC DE MAILHOLAS Mailholas Haute-Garonne

Tarif : 12 – 12 – EUR

12

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-06-28 16:00:00

fin : 2026-06-28

Date(s) :

2026-06-28

Entre les murs chargés d’histoire de la chapelle de Mailholas, laissez la musique résonner et venez découvrir une programmation de concerts pleine d’émotions.

Proposé par Les Clés du Prieuré. 12 .

PRIEURÉ ST PIERRE DE BIRAC DE MAILHOLAS Mailholas 31310 Haute-Garonne Occitanie les.cles.du.prieure@gmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Let the music resonate within the historic walls of the Mailholas chapel, and discover a concert program full of emotion.

L’événement CLÉS DU PRIEURÉ ROMANCERO SEFARDICO Mailholas a été mis à jour le 2026-04-17 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE