CONCERT A L’EGLISE Estagel
jeudi 23 juillet 2026 · Estagel
Informations pratiques
Estagel
CONCERT A L’EGLISE
11 Rue Gilbert Brutus Estagel Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-23 20:30:00
fin : 2026-07-23
Date(s) :
2026-07-23
Voyagez en musique du brésil à l’Italie avec les Nuits Concertantes d’été avec l’association culturelle Estagel.
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11 Rue Gilbert Brutus Estagel 66310 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 29 00 32
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Take a musical journey from Brazil to Italy with the Nuits Concertantes d’Été, presented by the Estagel Cultural Association.
L’événement CONCERT A L’EGLISE Estagel a été mis à jour le 2026-07-06 par PERPIGNAN MEDITERRANEE TOURISME
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