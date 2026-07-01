UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Estagel

CONCERT A L’EGLISE Estagel

jeudi 23 juillet 2026 · Estagel

CONCERT A L’EGLISE Estagel

Informations pratiques

Début
jeudi 23 juillet 2026
Fin
jeudi 23 juillet 2026
Heure de début
20:30:00
Adresse
11 Rue Gilbert Brutus
Ville
66310 Estagel
Département
Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif

Estagel

CONCERT A L’EGLISE

11 Rue Gilbert Brutus Estagel Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-23 20:30:00
fin : 2026-07-23

Date(s) :
2026-07-23

Voyagez en musique du brésil à l’Italie avec les Nuits Concertantes d’été avec l’association culturelle Estagel.
  .

11 Rue Gilbert Brutus Estagel 66310 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 29 00 32 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Take a musical journey from Brazil to Italy with the Nuits Concertantes d’Été, presented by the Estagel Cultural Association.

L’événement CONCERT A L’EGLISE Estagel a été mis à jour le 2026-07-06 par PERPIGNAN MEDITERRANEE TOURISME

À voir aussi à Estagel (Pyrénées-Orientales)