Informations pratiques

Estagel

CONCERT A L’EGLISE

11 Rue Gilbert Brutus Estagel Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-23 20:30:00

fin : 2026-07-23

Date(s) :

2026-07-23

Voyagez en musique du brésil à l’Italie avec les Nuits Concertantes d’été avec l’association culturelle Estagel.

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11 Rue Gilbert Brutus Estagel 66310 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 29 00 32

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English :

Take a musical journey from Brazil to Italy with the Nuits Concertantes d’Été, presented by the Estagel Cultural Association.

L’événement CONCERT A L’EGLISE Estagel a été mis à jour le 2026-07-06 par PERPIGNAN MEDITERRANEE TOURISME