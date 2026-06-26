Concert Cecilya and the Candy Kings Bistrot Ornithorynque La Sauvetat-de-Savères
Concert Cecilya and the Candy Kings Bistrot Ornithorynque La Sauvetat-de-Savères dimanche 12 juillet 2026.
La Sauvetat-de-Savères
Concert Cecilya and the Candy Kings
Bistrot Ornithorynque 92 Allée du Foirail La Sauvetat-de-Savères Lot-et-Garonne
Tarif : 0 – 0 – 0 EUR
Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-12 20:00:00
fin : 2026-07-12
Date(s) :
2026-07-12
Voyagez dans le temps avec le meilleur cocktail rétro explosif de rhythm’n’blues aux sonorités actuelles Cecilya & the Candy Kings.
Voyagez dans le temps avec le meilleur cocktail rétro explosif de rhythm’n’blues aux sonorités actuelles Cecilya & the Candy Kings. .
Bistrot Ornithorynque 92 Allée du Foirail La Sauvetat-de-Savères 47270 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 53 86 33 47 ornithorynque47@gmail.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English : Concert Cecilya and the Candy Kings
Christmas aperitif at 12pm, followed at 4pm by the Après un rêve recital of Mozart, Debussy, Schumann, Fauré and Poulenc.
We are delighted to welcome Camille and Nicolas, clarinet and piano.
L’événement Concert Cecilya and the Candy Kings La Sauvetat-de-Savères a été mis à jour le 2026-06-26 par OT Destination Agen