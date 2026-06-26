Concert Cecilya and the Candy Kings Bistrot Ornithorynque La Sauvetat-de-Savères

La Sauvetat-de-Savères

Concert Cecilya and the Candy Kings

Bistrot Ornithorynque 92 Allée du Foirail La Sauvetat-de-Savères Lot-et-Garonne

Tarif : 0 – 0 – 0 EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-12 20:00:00

fin : 2026-07-12

Date(s) :

2026-07-12

Voyagez dans le temps avec le meilleur cocktail rétro explosif de rhythm’n’blues aux sonorités actuelles Cecilya & the Candy Kings.

Voyagez dans le temps avec le meilleur cocktail rétro explosif de rhythm’n’blues aux sonorités actuelles Cecilya & the Candy Kings. .

Bistrot Ornithorynque 92 Allée du Foirail La Sauvetat-de-Savères 47270 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 53 86 33 47 ornithorynque47@gmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English : Concert Cecilya and the Candy Kings

Christmas aperitif at 12pm, followed at 4pm by the Après un rêve recital of Mozart, Debussy, Schumann, Fauré and Poulenc.

We are delighted to welcome Camille and Nicolas, clarinet and piano.

L’événement Concert Cecilya and the Candy Kings La Sauvetat-de-Savères a été mis à jour le 2026-06-26 par OT Destination Agen