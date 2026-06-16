CONCERT DE AMELO DE LA HABANA Le Château Bezins-Garraux
CONCERT DE AMELO DE LA HABANA Le Château Bezins-Garraux mardi 28 juillet 2026.
Bezins-Garraux
CONCERT DE AMELO DE LA HABANA
Le Château LA TAVERNE Bezins-Garraux Haute-Garonne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-28 20:00:00
fin : 2026-07-28 22:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-07-28
Venez chanter et danser avec nous.
Possibilité de restauration sur place. .
Le Château LA TAVERNE Bezins-Garraux 31440 Haute-Garonne Occitanie colomers25@hotmail.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Come and sing and dance with us.
L’événement CONCERT DE AMELO DE LA HABANA Bezins-Garraux a été mis à jour le 2026-06-16 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE
À voir aussi à Bezins-Garraux (Haute-Garonne)
- CONCERT DE MISTA T Le Château Bezins-Garraux 20 juin 2026
- CONCERT AMELO D’ LA HABANA Le Château Bezins-Garraux 25 juin 2026
- CONCERT DE SAMMY LA MOMIE Le Château Bezins-Garraux 27 juin 2026
- CONCERT AVEC DOUBLE BILL CONCERT Le Château Bezins-Garraux 31 juillet 2026