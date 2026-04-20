CONCERT DE HARPE EHPAD EDENIS ERA CASO Montauban-de-Luchon
CONCERT DE HARPE EHPAD EDENIS ERA CASO Montauban-de-Luchon jeudi 28 mai 2026.
Montauban-de-Luchon
CONCERT DE HARPE
EHPAD EDENIS ERA CASO Avenue du Bois Chantant Montauban-de-Luchon Haute-Garonne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-28 14:30:00
fin : 2026-05-28 16:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-05-28
Harpiste et compositrice de Cordes sur Ciel, Elise Esther propose un concert intimiste et exceptionnel ouvert à tous !
Tout public. .
EHPAD EDENIS ERA CASO Avenue du Bois Chantant Montauban-de-Luchon 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 79 37 90
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Elise Esther, harpist and composer with Cordes sur Ciel, offers an intimate and exceptional concert open to all!
L’événement CONCERT DE HARPE Montauban-de-Luchon a été mis à jour le 2026-04-20 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE
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