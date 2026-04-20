CONCERT DE HARPE EHPAD EDENIS ERA CASO Montauban-de-Luchon

Montauban-de-Luchon

CONCERT DE HARPE

EHPAD EDENIS ERA CASO Avenue du Bois Chantant Montauban-de-Luchon Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-05-28 14:30:00

fin : 2026-05-28 16:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-05-28

Harpiste et compositrice de Cordes sur Ciel, Elise Esther propose un concert intimiste et exceptionnel ouvert à tous !

Tout public. .

EHPAD EDENIS ERA CASO Avenue du Bois Chantant Montauban-de-Luchon 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 79 37 90

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English :

Elise Esther, harpist and composer with Cordes sur Ciel, offers an intimate and exceptional concert open to all!

L’événement CONCERT DE HARPE Montauban-de-Luchon a été mis à jour le 2026-04-20 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE