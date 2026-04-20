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CONCERT DE HARPE EHPAD EDENIS ERA CASO Montauban-de-Luchon

CONCERT DE HARPE EHPAD EDENIS ERA CASO Montauban-de-Luchon jeudi 28 mai 2026.

Lieu : EHPAD EDENIS ERA CASO

Adresse : Avenue du Bois Chantant

Ville : 31110 Montauban-de-Luchon

Département : Haute-Garonne

Début : jeudi 28 mai 2026

Fin : jeudi 28 mai 2026

Heure de début : 14:30:00

Tarif :

Montauban-de-Luchon

CONCERT DE HARPE

EHPAD EDENIS ERA CASO Avenue du Bois Chantant Montauban-de-Luchon Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-28 14:30:00
fin : 2026-05-28 16:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-05-28

Harpiste et compositrice de Cordes sur Ciel, Elise Esther propose un concert intimiste et exceptionnel ouvert à tous !
Tout public.   .

EHPAD EDENIS ERA CASO Avenue du Bois Chantant Montauban-de-Luchon 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 79 37 90 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Elise Esther, harpist and composer with Cordes sur Ciel, offers an intimate and exceptional concert open to all!

L’événement CONCERT DE HARPE Montauban-de-Luchon a été mis à jour le 2026-04-20 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE

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