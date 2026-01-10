BRANDON Rue Cargue Montauban-de-Luchon

BRANDON

Rue Cargue PLACE DE L’ÉGLISE Montauban-de-Luchon Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-06-26 22:00:00

fin : 2026-06-26 23:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-06-26

Inscrit au patrimoine culturel immatériel de l’humanité, le brandon est une fête traditionnelle et populaire qui se déroule tous les ans.

22h Embrasement du brandon. .

Rue Cargue PLACE DE L’ÉGLISE Montauban-de-Luchon 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 79 04 39

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Part of humanity?s intangible cultural heritage, the brandon is a traditional, popular festival held every year.

L’événement BRANDON Montauban-de-Luchon a été mis à jour le 2026-02-04 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE